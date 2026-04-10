Water rescue team responds after SUV ends up in area pond

BUTLER COUNTY — Officers and a water rescue team responded after an SUV ended up in an area pond on Wednesday.
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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) said in a social media post that a person parked and exited their 2026 Ford Bronco at a West Chester Township bagel shop.
The SUV rolled across the parking lot and ended up in the water.
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The vehicle was fully submerged in the pond.
West Chester Police requested the Task Force One Dive Team (TF-1). They responded and safely extricated the vehicle from the pond, according to the social media post.
The SUV was empty, and no one was injured.
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