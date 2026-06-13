Water Rescue underway in Great Miami River; Coroner responds to scene

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner responded to a water rescue that is currently underway in the Great Miami River on Saturday morning.

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Around 8:39 a.m., crews were dispatched to the Great Miami River on reports of a body in the water, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Crews are out searching the river in the area of West River Road.

The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed that they were called to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

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