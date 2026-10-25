Water valve installations to impact traffic in Montgomery County this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A water valve project will impact traffic for drivers in parts of southern Montgomery County on this week.

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Montgomery County Environmental Service (MCES) said pre-digging operations and water valve installations will cause traffic restrictions at two spots on West Stroop Road.

One is near Lamme Road, and the other is near Kettering Boulevard.

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Pre-digging is expected to start around 7 a.m. on Monday and take approximately eight hours.

Openings will be plated after excavation to maintain safety on the roads.

The water valve installations are currently scheduled to happen on Wednesday, around 8 a.m. Those are also expected to take about eight hours to complete.

MCES officials said eastbound and westbound traffic on West Stroop Road will shift to the outside lanes, with one lane of traffic being maintained in each direction, while the work is being done.

“The work will be completed using two separate traffic control setups. Once work is finished at one location, crews and equipment will be relocated to the next location,” the MCES said.

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