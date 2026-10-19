Water Valve Repair to cause lane closures this week in Montgomery County

MORAINE — Drivers in Montgomery County should expect lane closures later this week.

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Montgomery County Environmental Services announced on Monday that they will perform a water valve repair on Main Street in Moraine on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

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The work will take place on Main Street between State Route 741 and Dryden Road and is expected to start around 8 a.m.

During the repair, all eastbound lanes on Main Street will be closed beginning at Dryden Road.

Additionally, one westbound lane near the work area will be closed to ensure the safety of workers and motorists.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Environmental Services said that they do not anticipate any interruption to water service or water pressure during the repair.

Water pressure should remain normal unless an unforeseen emergency occurs.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use caution when traveling through the area.

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