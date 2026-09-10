WaWa expands in Ohio with new Miami Township store and free coffee

MIAMI TWP. — Wawa opened its 61st new location Thursday morning in Miami Township, Ohio, marking the chain’s continued expansion in the state.

Festivities began at 7:55 a.m., with General Manager Sean Flenniken leading a countdown to the store’s 8:00 a.m. opening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Miami Township location is part of Wawa’s broader push in 2026, during which the company plans to open nearly 100 stores.

As part of the grand opening, the first 100 customers received free T-shirts while supplies lasted, and the store is offering free hot coffee of any size through Sept. 13.

Following the store opening, a community ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to celebrate the new store team.

The morning events also feature a hoagie-building competition between local first responders, as well as an official ribbon-cutting.

Free hot coffee of any size will continue to be offered to customers at the new location through Sept. 13.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group