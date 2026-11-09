Wawa eyes new location near the Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek residents could see a new gas station in the future.

Wawa is eyeing a location near the Greene on Indian Ripple Road, according to a Beavercreek City Council Agenda.

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The application that was submitted for the proposed Wawa states that the restaurant located on the 6,112-acre plot would be demolished.

According to Google Maps, this location housed a Tim Hortons and Wendy’s duo restaurant.

The Wawa location will add 16 fuel pumps, 40 customer parking spaces, and two accessible parking spaces.

A proposed drive-thru, named a FlyThru, would allow customers who pay and place an order through Wawa’s mobile app to pick up their orders.

Beavercreek residents will have the chance to speak tonight on the proposed Wawa at the Beavercreek City Council meeting, during the public forum section.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday.

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