Wawa sets date for grand opening of Miami County location

TIPP CITY — Wawa is gearing up to open its first location in Miami County.

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A grand opening party for the new location at 65 W. Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Tipp City is set for Thursday, July 9, the company announced on Thursday.

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Doors are set to open at 8 a.m., with a ribbon cutting to follow at 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive free T-shirts, as supplies last, and free any-size hot coffee through July 12.

The Tipp City location will be Wawa’s 42nd store to open out of nearly 100 in 2026.

Over the next five to eight years, Wawa leadership says they plan to build and open five to eight stores per year in Ohio.

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