Wayne County residents begin recovering from historic flooding

WAYNE COUNTY — People in Wayne County say they are making progress cleaning up from historic flooding.

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News Center 7 talked to people now applying for federal aid to help them recover from the severe weather that hit their community earlier this month.

“Definitely an improvement. It’s just been a really long three weeks, that’s for sure,” Melissa Parker of Cambridge said.

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News Center 7 first spoke to Parker two weeks ago, as she worked to clean up her uncle’s house after it flooded.

She took us back inside Monday.

“Had to do something with the floor because the floors were warped so bad,” Parker said.

You can still see how high the water rose inside the house.

“You can see the watermark here. Or there’s still the debris on this side of the window,” Parker said.

As her community works to get back on its feet after historic flooding, Parker said FEMA officials were on the block this weekend.

“It’s coming along. There’s still lots of debris everywhere. Some homes still have everything sitting out front, but the majority of the homes are getting cleaned up,” she said.

Flood recovery has become her full-time job.

“I’ve been here every day since the flood, cleaning,” Parker said.

It’s work that she knows will take time.

“It’s not something that’s gonna happen overnight, but the community will come back to what it used to be and be bigger and better. I definitely believe that,” Parker said.

FEMA has opened Mobile Registration Intake Centers across Indiana where homeowners and renters can apply for FEMA aid with their storm damage cleanup.

The closest one to Wayne County is in Connersville.

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