Wayne County residents evacuated following emergency flash flood warning

There is a Level 2 Travel Advisory in place after an Emergency Flash Flood Warning was issued.

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — First responders in Wayne County, Ind., told News Center 7’s John Bedell that this is significant flooding across the county.

There is a Level 2 Travel Advisory in place after an Emergency Flash Flood Warning was issued. The Sheriff of Wayne County told News Center 7 that they are having to help people evacuate their homes.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell will be in Wayne Co., Ind., throughout the day and will update the latest conditions on News Center 7 beginning at 5pm.

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Sheriff Randy Retter told News Center 7 that they are seeing flooding from the several inches of rain they got in a short period of time this morning. He said the problem spots are in southwest Wayne County near the Cambridge City and Milton areas.

Sheriff Retter said, “In Cambridge City, we’re actively evacuating people from their homes and stranded vehicles, moving them to a shelter point that we are currently establishing. We’re advising people to avoid any travel unless it’s absolutely necessary, or an emergency, or they’re under the evacuation order.”

News Center 7 has also been in touch with the EMA director of Wayne County by text, but he’s been unable to talk because of how busy they are.

Sheriff Retter said they are setting up a shelter in Cambridge City at the Community Center.

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