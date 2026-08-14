Wayne County Sheriff’s Office launches pet reunification program for flood evacuees

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is helping people who were evacuated to reconnect with their pets.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office released a form that allows law enforcement rescue teams to search for pets that had been left behind.

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The post said that once it is safe to do so, a team will go in and work on evacuating animals and start the reunification process.

Pet owners must fill out a form, providing two reliable contact phone numbers and remain available at those numbers to be reached as quickly as possible.

The sheriff’s office is asking for patience and for owners to understand that all requests may not be accommodated due to the safety of everyone.

After the form has been submitted, someone from the team will reach out about your animal’s placement and the next steps in reuniting them.

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