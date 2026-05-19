Ways to save at the pump ahead of Memorial Day weekend

GREENE COUNTY — This Memorial Day weekend, whether you’re hitting the road or staying home, gas prices are still impacting you.

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Mike Kinder has to work this weekend, so he won’t be taking a road trip, but even just his drive to work is costing more.

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“It’s high, but at the same time, I got to go places,” Kinder said.

Now, prices have taken another jump. Our News Center 7 team saw prices as high as $4.69 in Xenia and $4.89 in Beavercreek.

“Cycles happen every one or two weeks, so they’re surely almost always going to be within one or two weeks of a holiday,” Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, said.

De Haan told News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz that this is part of a typical price cycle.

For those taking a road trip, he said there are ways to save.

“It’s always about shopping around because, especially if you’re traveling across the state line, there’s going to be a lot of volatility in what you pay,” De Haan.

He suggested that drivers look into prices not just where they are headed, but on their route. For example, Indiana has a gas tax holiday, making many stations there below $4.

“If you have a copilot, make sure your copilot has a gas comparison app, so that you can find those low stations,” he added.

De Haan also recommended using those rewards programs and credit card offers. He also said that how you drive can save some fuel, too.

“Set your cruise control for maybe 65 instead of 75 (mph). That’s going to get you two or three gallons free on a fill-up,” he said.

Removing any excess weight in your car can also help with fuel efficiency.

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