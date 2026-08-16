‘We are people helping people;’ Bikers rally to support local rider injured in hit-and-run crash

Local bikers gathered to support one of their own after she was hit while riding her motorcycle back in June.

DAYTON — Local bikers gathered to support one of their own after she was hit while riding her motorcycle back in June.

The Dable 3031 Eagle Riders came together to support Nikola Morgan-Weese after she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

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Morgan-Weese said that the Eagles came together to support her.

“My Eagles Daybell 3031 is giving me a benefit dinner to help pay for some of my living expenses and medical.”

Morgan-Weese said that it had been eight weeks since the accident, and the Eagles have done so much for her in the past.

Dan Rue said his crew was fueled by giving back, especially when one of their own is in need.

“Other riders all come together as one,” he said. “It’s really nice to, you know, be a part of, to know that everybody cares and is trying to make a difference,” said Rue.

Moran-Weese said that she would not have been able to make it without their support.

“I’m not able to go back to work yet because I am still healing from all of the fractures from my legs all the way through my hips and my pelvis and my back,” she said.

Morgan-Weese said that she is used to being the one who helps others; now the roles are reversed.

“I never thought I’d be in this place in my life, but I’m so grateful for all of these people. We are people helping people,” she said.

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