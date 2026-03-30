‘We don’t need more;’ Community has mixed reactions to new gas station development

WaWa is expected to build another gas station in the Miami Valley, and this time it's in Trotwood.

TROTWOOD — The Trotwood Planning Commission has approved plans for a new Wawa gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Shiloh Springs Road and State Route 49.

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The facility will be built on the site previously occupied by the Taste Lounge.

The project is situated near several other high-profile redevelopment sites, including the former Salem Mall and Hara Arena.

City officials have identified the lot as a critical component of the ongoing revitalization of the Salem Corridor. In a statement, the Trotwood Planning Director said, “We believe this investment will act as a catalyst, keeping the momentum high as we simultaneously push forward with the redevelopment of the Salem Mall and a comprehensive update to our city’s zoning code.”

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Ray Johnson, a Trotwood resident, expressed mixed feelings about the addition of another gas station.

“It’s a nice gas station. I’ll give them that, but we don’t need more,” Johnson said.

He noted that he has seen an increase in activity in the area recently.

“You know more and more people are coming back to this area now. They’re implementing like Forman’s here or Gordon Goods right over,” he added.

While Johnson said he hopes for more variety in the future, he believes the investment is a positive sign for the community’s strength.

“More business. I’d like to see that more. We got enough eating facilities,” Johnson said.

He noted that the growth is welcome regardless of the industry.

“Any kind of business still help promote this area and to make it strong again,” he said.

The Trotwood location is part of a larger expansion for Wawa in the Miami Valley.

The company currently has two other gas stations under construction in Fairborn and Moraine.

The Trotwood site was selected by planning and development officials as an ideal spot for job creation due to its proximity to recent developments on Salem Avenue.

A specific construction timeline for the Trotwood Wawa has not yet been established. The city will continue to move forward with its comprehensive zoning code update and the redevelopment of the Salem Mall.

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