Weather canceling outdoor events across region tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — Some outdoor events are cancelled due to the possibility of storms across the region tonight.

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Concerts scheduled at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton and Treasure Island Park in Troy have been canceled for tonight.

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Levitt Pavilion canceled tonight’s Rock Fest and today’s Art in City events in Dayton, according to a spokesperson.

“While we’re disappointed that we won’t be together today, the safety of our artists, guests, vendors, volunteers, and staff is our highest priority,” said the Levitt Pavilion Dayton Team.

The City of Troy announced on social media that tonight’s Treasure Island Park concert has been canceled.

They were scheduled to host Pink Houses: The Ultimate Mellencamp Music Experience, according to their website.

The City of Centerville said on social media that Shakespeare is expected to continue as scheduled. They will provide updates throughout the evening.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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