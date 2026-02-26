Weather, construction issues delay opening of local road

HUBER HEIGHTS — A road in Huber Heights will be closed for an additional month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Endicott Road from Powell Road to Fishburg Road was expected to open on March 1.

Due to construction and weather, the road will remain closed until April 1, the city said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The closure is so crews can install a large sanitary sewer pipe along the side of the road.

Those who live in the area will continue to be able to access their driveways.

Traffic will be detoured to Rip Rap Road.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group