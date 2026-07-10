Weather forces cancellation of local concert

This was a crowd shot from the Andy Snow concert at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton. (Courtesy: Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton).

DAYTON — A local concert was cancelled due to the weather.

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Levitt Pavilion Dayton announced its July 10 concert is cancelled due to expected weather conditions.

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According to the venue’s website, the Steep Canyon Rangers were expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.

The venue did not say if the concert will be made up at a later date.

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