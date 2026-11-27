Weather forces Springfield to reschedule Holiday in the City

SPRINGFIELD — Tonight’s Holiday in the City in Springfield has been rescheduled.

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The Greater Springfield Partnership announced that the event will now take place on Saturday, Nov. 28.

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“Rain is in Friday’s forecast, so we’re moving Grand Illumination Night back one day,” Christopher Schutte, Vice President of Destination Marketing and Communications for the Greater Springfield Partnership, said.

He added that the timing and lineup will remain the same.

“Santa is still coming to downtown Springfield, the tree lighting is still on, and the drone show and fireworks will light up the sky just as planned,” Schutte said.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

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