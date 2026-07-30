Weekend rain chances increase

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is developing out west. This low will push closer to the Miami Valley. The placement of the low will determine our rainfall totals and timing of the system.

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Futurecast

Currently, the low is setting up perfectly for the rain chances to move in just in time for our weekend. Saturday and Sunday we will have the chance for rain. Saturday is looking like the better chance for the heaviest rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Sunday rain chances will linger throughout the day but will be very scattered. There will be dry time.

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Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall totals range between 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts in upwards of 3 inches of rain under heavier downpours.

No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds are a possiblity with a few stronger thunderstorms that may develop.

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