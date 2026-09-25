Weekend set to feature cool nights, mild afternoons

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Friday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a very nice day. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 60s and lower 70s after starting out in the 40s this morning. For those who like Fall weather, this is just what the doctor ordered.

TD7

Tonight features a partly cloudy sky with light winds. This is great for high school football. i would recommend a light jacket eventually as temperatures cool into the 50s by halftime and the final snaps.

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Overnight, we stay dry with a few clouds and lows falling into the upper 40s. This is about five degrees below average, but nothing to worry about in terms of the forecast. No rain is expected, and you will not need the air conditioners.

Tonight

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This weekend looks great with highs near 70 both days and morning lows nice and cool in the 40s. Our next chance for rain is still many days away, so let’s enjoy this stretch of awesome weather.

Weekend

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