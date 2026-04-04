Weekend starts with a chance of severe storms, ends cooler

DAYTON — Good afternoon, everyone. I hope you are having a great Friday and enjoying the warmer temperatures. We are watching two chances of strong to severe storms over the next 36 hours in the Miami Valley.

Today

Not many storms will fire up between now and sunset, but if any do they could briefly turn stronger with strong winds and small hail. Of course, lightning is a hazard from any thunderstorm. Most locations likely stay dry as we lack a trigger mechanism to help storms fire.

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Saturday

Saturday we will have a stronger cold front approaching from the west. While some timing differences within our guidance we look at do exist, I think Saturday has a better chance of storms being more impactful. A few severe storms with damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado are possible. Instability will be sufficient, and with a cold front we will have enough lift and shear to help storms organize more efficiently.

Saturday Future

Not everyone may see a severe storm, but futurecast has a healthy line crossing through with the cold front. Behind this front, temperatures will drop sharply compared to where we have been the past few days. The good news is this line does pass through at a decent clip so the treat should not last long in any one given spot.

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Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday will be much cooler, but things look dry. You may need a jacket for outdoor egg hunts you have planned. Otherwise, a nice end to the weekend is in store. We will keep you updated on the threat of storms Saturday.

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