Weinermobile returning to Miami Valley next weekend

Weinermobile returning to Miami Valley next weekend The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will return to the Miami Valley next weekend.
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMISBURG — The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will return to the Miami Valley next weekend.

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Spring Fest in the Burg said in a social media post that the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be on May 16.

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The Weinermobile will be there on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“The giant dog will be rolling through our parade and then in Riverfront Park until 2:30 on Saturday!” the social media post said.

Spring Fest in the Burg will be held at Riverfront Park on May 15-17.

It will have rides, games, and food for all ages.

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