‘Welcome our students back;’ More districts start new school year today

‘Welcome our students back;’ More districts start new school year today

MIAMI VALLEY — Several more districts start the 2026-27 school year today.

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Those districts include Beavercreek City Schools, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, Kettering City Schools, and Springboro City Schools.

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Beavercreek City Schools welcomes back students in grades 6-12. Elementary students in grades 1-5 with last names A-L attend school today.

“We’re happy to be here and even happier to welcome our students back!” the school district said on social media.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools will welcome back students at all grade levels today.

At Bellbrook High School, freshmen walked the halls on Monday, according to the school district on social media.

They walked through the halls, found their lockers, and checked out their schedules.

Kettering City Schools will welcome some students in Grades 1-5 and Grades 9-10 today.

Students in Grades 6-8 and Grades 11-12 return tomorrow. Preschoolers and kindergarteners return next week.

Springboro City Schools will have a staggered start.

They welcome students in Grades 2-12 today, as well as kindergarten and 1st Grade students with last names A-L. Kindergarten and 1st grade students with last names M-Z return tomorrow.

Visit our website to find out when the first day of school is for your district.

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