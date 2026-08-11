Well-known Mexican restaurant closing this month in Kettering

KETTERING — A Mexican restaurant has announced it is closing in Kettering.

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Los Reyes announced in a social media post that it is closing after 22 years.

Their final day will be on Aug. 30, according to the social media post.

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Los Reyes is in the 2200 block of Dorothy Lane.

The owners said that they did not think they would ever make this decision.

“Rising food costs, operating expenses, and other circumstances beyond our control have made it impossible for us to continue operating the restaurant,” said Los Reyes. “While this is a very sad time for our family, we are also filled with gratitude for the incredible support and friendship you have given us over the past 22 years.”

They said that the greatest part of their customers and friends.

Los Reyes said that they will not be accepting coupons between now and Aug. 30.

They still plan to continue doing special-event catering, the social media post said.

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