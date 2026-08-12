‘We’re ready;’ Several districts welcome students back to school today

FILE PHOTO: ‘We’re ready;’ Several districts welcome students back to school today

‘We’re ready;’ Several districts welcome students back to school today

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local school districts return to the classroom today across the Miami Valley.

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Among those are Dayton Public Schools (DPS), Miamisburg City Schools, Centerville City Schools, and Oakwood City Schools.

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DPS welcomes students from grades 10-12 back to school today. They also welcome back students from grades 1-9 on Tuesday.

“We are so thankful to have had such a wonderful first day of school for our 1st-9th graders!” DPS said in a social media post. “So many hugs, smiles, and cheers to kick off a great 2026-2027 school year!”

Meadowdale Career Technology Center will also welcome students back today. They asked alums, community leaders, and families to “clap in” their Mighty Lions.

“Let’s line the entrance, bring the energy, and show our students that their school, families, alumni, and community are behind them!” the school said on social media.

Miamisburg City Schools will welcome students in K-5, 6th, and 9th grades today.

“We’re ready to see those smiling faces and kick off an amazing 2026–27 school year!” they said on social media.

Centerville City Schools will welcome back all students today.

“We are so excited to see your children and hope they have the best year,” they said on social media. “Together we will empower, challenge and support every learner to grow every day.”

Oakwood City Schools will welcome students from grades 7-12 today.

“See you soon, Lumberjacks!” the school district said.

Visit this website to find out when the first day of school is for your kids.

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