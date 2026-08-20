West Carrollton faces worst flooding in decades, triggering emergency rescues

WEST CARROLLTON — Severe flooding in West Carrollton triggered school closures, road blockages, and emergency water rescues as rapidly rising waters inundated the city.

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The local fire chief confirmed emergency crews conducted several water rescues from both submerged homes and vehicles across the municipality.

The flooding closed major local thoroughfares and marked the worst high-water event the city has experienced in at least two decades.

Darren Schell, a lifelong resident of West Carrollton, experienced the rapid floodwaters firsthand at his home.

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“It’s just amazing how fast the water falls in this area,” Schell said.

He noted that the neighborhood had not seen high water of this magnitude in recent memory.

“It hasn’t flooded this bad in I’d say close to 20 years at least,” Schell said.

The rising water inundated personal property across the area, including vehicles parked along neighborhood streets.

“Both of my vehicles were underwater. A couple of my neighbors across the street, their two vehicles were underwater,” Schell said.

The interior damage to his submerged truck proved extensive once the water receded.

“There’s still water in both of them, and their mud got up over the seats and into the dashes, and it’s not looking good,” Schell said.

He added that electrical damage made the vehicle inoperable.

Infrastructure across West Carrollton faced significant disruptions as emergency responders managed the weather event.

Several roads were closed to traffic, including W. Central Avenue and Soldiers Home West Carrollton Road.

Schools throughout West Carrollton were closed for the day due to widespread flooding.

City leaders urged drivers to exercise caution around flooded roadways and reminded the public to turn around when encountering standing water.