West Carrollton River District development sees new Sheetz construction

WEST CARROLLTON — Crews are constructing a new Sheetz gas station as part of West Carrollton’s River District development in southern Montgomery County.

The project marks the latest phase in a decade-long effort to revitalize the city’s riverfront property.

The ongoing redevelopment has received financial support through county and state infrastructure grants.

As behind-the-scenes work continues on the site, city leaders recently updated the welcoming sign into West Carrollton on Wednesday as a physical sign of progress.

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The new Sheetz gas station is taking shape at the intersection of Manchester and Dixie Drive. The facility will join a Culver’s restaurant that opened in the River District last year, which city officials noted has become one of the busiest locations in Ohio.

West Carrollton City Manager Amber Holloway said early commercial success helps demonstrate the project’s momentum to other business leaders.

“Sheetz is going to drive traffic numbers here at this intersection at Manchester and Dixie Drive, which can only mean good things for the rest of the development,” Holloway said.

She noted the overall riverfront effort represents a major commitment from city personnel, adding, “This has really been a labor of love for us at the city.”

To prepare the site for commercial and residential development, West Carrollton secured county and state funding for infrastructure improvements.

Holloway stated that the outside investment “really helped us move things along” as crews prepped the property.

“There’s a lot of good things to come for this development and that businesses are going to be super successful,” Holloway said.

“This is a premier development site in the Miami Valley, and we’re really proud that it’s here in West Carrollton.”Beyond commercial gas and dining locations, the development plan encompasses residential space along the riverfront.

The city is partnering with Woodard Development to construct a series of townhomes along the river.

If construction proceeds without weather delays, the new Sheetz location could open as soon as February. City leaders and developers also project that residential building could begin in the coming year.

“We could see potentially townhomes under construction sometime next summer,” Holloway said.

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