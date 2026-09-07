West Dayton debris pile cleaned up after years of building frustration from neighbors

DAYTON — Dayton city leaders used state funding to help clean up a debris pile in the city.

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News Center 7 first reported on the eyesore a few weeks ago. Amber Jenkins will have reactions from neighbors now that it’s gone tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

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“It’s wonderful to look out your window and see what you can see across the street,” Twanda Allen said on Monday.

Allen was thrilled to see the lot on Second Street get cleaned up. She said that piles of debris sat there for years.

Allen and other neighbors reached out to city leaders to clean it up. After months of no action, those neighbors reached out to News Center 7.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: West Dayton residents voice frustration over abandoned property decay

After 40-plus years of neglect and debris, the lot now has a fresh start.

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