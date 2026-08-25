West Dayton residents voice frustration over abandoned property decay

DAYTON — Neighbors are speaking out about abandoned properties in West Dayton. They said Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss told them she will get on it during her neighborhood walk campaign.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Dayton, where she spoke with the concerned neighbors.

Stan Allen, of Dayton, said, “I’ve talked to the city and the mayor. They did a walk-through this neighborhood, and they said they would get to it. It’s been three months. So, I’m thinking I’m on the back burner again.”

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Some neighbors on Second Street are tired of seeing abandoned buildings, overgrown grass and piles of debris. They said it’s been like this for more than 40 years.

“The mayor spoke and said that they would handle this as soon as possible because it is concerning,” Allen said.

There was an abandoned house that was demolished, but the debris pile was left behind. Neighbors told New Center 7 the pile signals to other people to do the same.

Twanda Allen, of Dayton, said, “It’s very frustrating. The city hasn’t cut the grass.”

She said there used to be businesses and homes that were taken care of. But now, she doesn’t want her children to be near the debris.

News Center 7 is waiting to hear back from Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss about the debris pile.

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