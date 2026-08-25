West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos near Clayton park; Public Health schedules spraying

CLAYTON — Mosquitoes collected at a Clayton park have tested positive for West Nile.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said they collected the mosquitoes from traps at Northview Park on Lavon Court.

While mosquitoes have tested positive, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Public Health plans to spray the Northview Park area with an adulticide mosquito control product on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at dusk.

Streets included in the spray area are:

Lavon Court

Willow Creek Court

Willow Creek Drive (between Willow Creek Court and Freeport Drive)

Freeport Drive (north of Willow Creek Drive)

Honey Brook Avenue (between Freeport Drive and Alton Drive)

Alton Drive

The planned spraying is weather-dependent.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]