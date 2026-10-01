West Nile virus detected in Trotwood mosquitoes; spraying begins Oct. 1

TROTWOOD — Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Trotwood.

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Weather permitting, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said it plans to begin spraying in Trotwood on Oct. 1 at dusk.

TRENDING STORIES:

Streets to be sprayed include:

Beardsley Road

Burman Road

Redway Circle

Macgregor Drive

Around Goodwill building parking lot, 735 E. Main St.

The exact time of spraying is weather-dependent. Signs will be placed in the area of the spraying, and residents may call (937) 225-4362 for more information.

Residents in the area of the spraying are also advised that:

People and pets may be outdoors; the mist will dissipate within five to 30 minutes, and the spray is not corrosive and does not stain.

There has been one reported human case of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2026.

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