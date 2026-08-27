Westbrook Water Tower opens in Clayton after six months of construction

CLAYTON — The Westbrook Water Tower in Clayton officially opened after six months of construction.

The new storage tank provides water storage for Montgomery County residents and is designed to support the local water system.

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The six-month project was completed as part of ongoing county investments in public infrastructure. County officials indicated the facility is intended to help maintain consistent water service across the community for years to come.

Information regarding additional infrastructure updates and construction in Montgomery County is available through the county’s capital projects website.

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