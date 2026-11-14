What are your options if your flight is delayed or canceled due to the FAA ground stop?

DAYTON — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

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>> The Latest: FAA grounds all flights nationwide due to communications problems

The ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” according to an FAA notice.

CNN offered these suggestions if you find that your flight has been canceled.

Don’t get trapped at the airport. Try to find a hotel, or stay home or find a hotel and make travel plans from there. If you need to, ask the airline for a hotel or a voucher.

>> Local travelers left stranded after FAA ground stop

They don’t have to offer you one, but you may get lucky, CNN reported. And know the policies before you ask.

Each airline may be different.

If you can’t leave the airport and you find out your flight is not taking off, head to the airline desk quickly and be ready to multitask as you wait.

Try calling an international desk for the airline.

Sometimes you can get through that way when the domestic phone lines are jammed, Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, told CNN.

Also, you can try using a self-serve kiosk to see the latest on your flights and change your plans, CNN reported.

If you booked through a third-party website, for instance, Expedia, you will have to deal with that company when it comes to changes in your itinerary.

Even if you are frustrated by the long waits and travel plan changes, remember to be nice, no matter if you’re dealing with a person face-to-face or on the phone, and have your options ready.

Finally, be proactive by researching postponing your trip and if you get refunds for your tickets.

Check with your carrier for individual rules regarding what you’re entitled to in case of a delay or cancellation, CNN reported.

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