What to know about tonight’s partial lunar eclipse

The moon is set to turn red tonight as Ohio could potentially see a partial lunar eclipse.

Eclipses, which used to be thought of as magic, are now understood to be just part of the Earth’s alignment with the sun and moon.

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A partial eclipse occurs when the Earth forms a line with the sun on one side and the moon on the other side.

Most partial eclipses will only see the Earth’s shadow cast on the moon’s surface, making it almost just look like a better-defined new waxing or waning moon.

When the total portion of the moon is 92% or more covered, you get what we are expecting tonight, which is a “blood moon.”

In the past, blood moons have played a part in things like the destruction of the Athenian dynasty, the salvation of Christopher Columbus from starvation, and the confirmation of Einstein’s Big Theory, according to History.com.

The eclipse begins at 10:33 p.m. and ends at 1:51 a.m. The eclipse peaks at 12:12 a.m. For the best viewing, get as far away from bright lights as possible and give your eyes a few minutes to adjust to the darkness.

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