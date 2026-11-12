What’s the future of Flock cameras? - Today on News Center 7 at 5

Police say they help solve crimes. Others call them an invasion of their privacy.
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News Center 7’s James Brown investigates the controversy surrounding Flock cameras, today on News Center 7, starting at 5 p.m.
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News Center 7 talks with local officials about the future of the cameras in the Miami Valley.
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