‘When I heard shots, I just got down;’ 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was shot in a Dayton neighborhood.

‘When I heard shots, I just got down;’ 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was shot in a Dayton neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the shooting happened just before 1:15 p.m. at the 4000 block of Middehurst Lane on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man said that his brother was shot in the arm.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said that there is no description of a suspect, just the vehicle.

“The witnesses who saw this incident take place in broad daylight said they saw the young man walking on the sidewalk, and apparently a gray vehicle pulled up and started firing shots at that male,” he said.

The victim told 911 dispatchers that he suddenly heard gunshots.

“I just got down, and when I heard shots, I just got down. And then I look up, and now I’m bleeding,” the caller said.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman spoke with a woman off-camera. She said that she was lying in bed when the shots rang out.

“We had people out here walking. There’s kids out here. Walking again. We should not have this type of activity taking place in broad daylight,” said Sgt. Coleman.

Police are urging people to come forward with information and Ring Camera footage.

“I say that you have to be cautious again. You have to watchful. If you see something, say something,” said Sgt. Coleman.

This happened just hours before a Dayton block party celebrated lives lost to gun violence.

“All we can continue to do is keep showing up, keep pouring into those that we can pour into, and whatever resources or whatever you have available, show up,” said Dion Green.

He survived the Oregon District Mass Shooting in 2019. Green started the Fudge Foundation to remember his father, one of the victims.

He says work like this is critical to stop gun violence.

“Showing up is part of my healing process,” he said.

Green said that collaboration is at the core of what he’s doing in the Dayton Community.

Dayton Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]