WHIO-TV’s James Brown honored during United Way’s Big Thanks ceremony

James Brown receives Cheryl McHenry Human Services Media Award
By Steve Mehaffie, WHIO.com

DAYTON — WHIO-TV’s James Brown was presented with the Cheryl McHenry Human Services Media Award at a special United Way ceremony Thursday morning.

Brown hosts a “Making a Difference” series on WHIO-TV.

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The event, emceed by News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright, celebrated Brown’s impactful contributions to the community.

Notably, former co-worker Cheryl McHenry presented Brown with the prestigious award.

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