WHIO-TV’s Mike Campbell to retire after 40 years of outstanding journalism

DAYTON — WHIO-TV Channel 7 is proud to announce the retirement of veteran reporter Mike Campbell, whose remarkable 40-year career in journalism has informed, connected, and served viewers across the Miami Valley with integrity and professionalism.

For four decades, Campbell has been a trusted presence in local news, known for his steady reporting, strong storytelling, and unwavering commitment to covering the issues that matter most to the community.

Throughout his career at WHIO-TV and News Center 7, he has reported on major stories involving public safety, government, courts, and community impact, earning the respect of colleagues, sources, and generations of viewers alike.

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Campbell began his career at WHIO-TV in 1986 as a videotape editor before moving into videography and producing, eventually becoming one of the station’s most recognized and dependable reporters.

A graduate of Cedarville University with a degree in broadcast journalism, he built a reputation for pursuing meaningful stories with depth, fairness, and persistence.

Boeing Stearman PT-17 with Dream Flights Photo from: Mike Campbell/Staff

Over the years, Campbell covered some of the region’s most significant and difficult stories, helping audiences better understand events that shaped the community.

His work earned multiple professional honors, including his induction into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and reflected his enduring dedication to clear, accurate, and impactful journalism.

“Mike Campbell has represented the very best of local journalism,” said News Director Loni Snow. “For 40 years, he has shown an extraordinary commitment to truth, accountability, and the people of this community. His reporting has made a lasting difference, and his presence in our newsroom will be deeply missed.”

DAYTON: NCR History (Mike Campbell)

Campbell said it has been a privilege to spend his career telling the stories of the Miami Valley and working alongside dedicated journalists committed to public service.

As he begins retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence that will continue to inspire the next generation of reporters.

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News Center 7 congratulates Mike Campbell on an extraordinary career and thanks him for 40 years of outstanding journalism, faithful service, and meaningful contributions to the Miami Valley community.

We wish him all the best in his retirement. Mike’s final day on WHIO-TV is Friday, June 26.

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