Why it is important to get screened for Prostate Cancer?

Early detection key to prostate cancer recovery in Black men, experts say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Prostate cancer is a diagnosis nearly 1 in 8 men will receive in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Doctors said it’s treatable when detected early.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman talked to a Miami Valley doctor today about it.

He said more people should be getting screened.

A simple blood test called a PSA can drastically change a prostate cancer prognosis when done early.

Doctors said some groups are more vulnerable than others.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the American Cancer Society, hundreds of thousands of men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year and thousands more will die from it.

Dr. John Halushack with Premier Health said there are usually no symptoms until the cancer spreads.

That’s why early screening is the best way men can protect themselves.

Dr. Halushack said that while all men over the age of 45 should be screened and African American men are most at risk.

With such high rates, he said eating habits can make a big difference.

“Diet and plant-based diet and activity have shown significant decrease in risk of recurrent prostate cancer, development of prostate cancer,” Dr. Halushack said. And so, I think that needs to be emphasized more these days.

Dr. Halushack said that the PSA test has made detection much simpler and less painful.

He said people with a family history should also consider being screened early.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]