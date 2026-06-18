Why strongest storms stayed south and west of the Valley

DAYTON — Yesterday cloud cover and rain moved in late afternoon and hung around thorughout the early evening hours. Everything during that time frame was subsevere. The rain held thorughout the evening stabilizing our atmosphere. There was never a break within the two rounds of rain and storms.

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So, as the strongest and the severe storms from Indiana moves east toward the Valley, most weakend. However, winds aloft influenced our strong storms throughout the overnight hours. Wind shear, wind speed and direction changing with height in the atmosphere increase the spin within a severe storm.

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Storms to our west had the opporotunity to produce damaging winds and long lived strong tornadoes. The reason, energy at the surface. Temepratures were warm and dew points will in the 60s and 70s. This, along with the boundary adding lift and the increased wind shear helped produce major super cells across the Midwest.

As they moved eastward, they hit a more stable airmass allowing for weakening and no farther development.

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