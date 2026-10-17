Widespread frost and a freeze warning issued Sunday morning

A freezing warning going into effect for the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Winds are going calm and temperatures falling into the low 30s for the first time this season. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The freeze warning is in effect for the entire Miami Valley until 9 a.m. Sunday. If you have potted plants a good idea to bring them inside.

A freezing warning going into effect for the Miami Valley

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It’s been over 166 days since we’ve seen morning temperatures this low. The last morning of 34 degrees or colder was May 3!

A freezing warning going into effect for the Miami Valley

This afternoon temperatures will stay almost 15 degrees below average in the mid to low 50s. The sunshine will be out there though trying to warm us up.

A freezing warning going into effect for the Miami Valley

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The cold doesn’t stick around for very long. High pressure impacting us next week will rebound temperatures back to being above average in the low 70s by the end of next week.

A freezing warning going into effect for the Miami Valley

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