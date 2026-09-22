Widespread power outage impacting local village

YELLOW SPRINGS — A widespread power outage is impacting a local village on Tuesday.

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The Village of Yellow Springs shared on social media that a widespread power outage is impacting the village due to a semi-tractor-trailer clipping a guide wire connected to a utility pole.

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The outage is impacting both the north and south ends of the village as well as the downtown business district.

Yellow Springs Electric Department crews are on-scene, along with officers from Yellow Springs Police Department (YSPD), according to the Village’s social media post.

The village is asking that residents refrain from reporting the outage to YSPD Dispatch so that other calls can be recieved.

Crews are working to restore power.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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