Wife recounts Fairborn crash that left husband critically injured

FAIRBORN — A woman is still in shock after finding out her husband was hit by a car in Fairborn on Thursday.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to Karen Wells-Hamilton about what happened to her husband LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Doug Hamilton is in critical condition after being struck at the intersection along East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

Doug and his wife spend a lot of time volunteering for Fairborn TNR Rescue. It was one of the last places he was seen before going on a walk.

Karen said she and her husband love to stay active. For the last four years, the pair have volunteered at the cat rescue.

>>RELATED: Volunteer critical after being hit by car, animal rescue says

She told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson what happened on Thursday afternoon.

“He was hit by a driver, he was out just walking around, and that’s around our neighborhood, and that happened after coming in and working here in the morning,” she said.

Karen said her husband always goes on walks around their neighborhood.

But on Thursday, she got a call from a friend.

“She called me and said Doug’s been hit, hit by a car, and I said that can’t be, he’s just out walking around the block, because I thought it was just, you know... couldn’t possibly be him,” Karen said.

She rushed over to the road and noticed his brand new shoe in the middle of the street.

The last 24 hours have been hard on Karen, family, and friends.

“Severely injured to the point of, he’s almost at the point of brain death, but not quite,” Karen said.

She added that he loves working at the rescue. It’s where he spends most of his time if he isn’t walking or mountain biking.

“We were super, super competitive there for a while, we used to race bikes, do cyclocross, do mountain bikes, road bikes, the whole nine yards,” she said.

Karen said she’s received a lot of love and support over the past day.

“The outpouring (support) from the community has been absolutely fabulous,” she said.

Doug would overwork himself trying to help others, according to Karen.

“He will just drive himself nuts trying to help us get things done here during the day, and then he’ll go home completely wiped out,” she said.

Karen added that Doug is an organ donor, so they are working on making arrangements.

As far as the cats go, some only came and ate from Doug, so there will be an adjustment.

We will continue to follow this story.

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