HUBER HEIGHTS — The rock band Wilco is bringing their 2027 tour to Huber Heights in the spring.

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The band’s Wilcoworld Tour 2027 will stop at the Rose Music Center on April 20.

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Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Rose Music Center Box Office.

Wilco’s known for hits such as “Jesus, Etc.,” “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,” and “Heavy Metal Drummer.”

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