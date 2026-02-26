Wild winter forcing local district to change class schedules for remaining school year

The adjustments are necessary because junior high students have fallen below the state requirement of 1,001 instructional hours.

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Miami Valley school district is changing the amount of time its students will spend in the classroom for the rest of the year.

With so many snow days, Huber Heights City School District leaders found that Weisenborn Junior High School was not on track to hit the state-required hours.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the district has had seven calamity days and one two-hour delay so far this year due to snow and cold temperatures.

Starting Monday, students at Weisenborn Junior High School will have a shorter lunch period and 15 additional minutes of classroom instruction each day.

The district is also converting three previously scheduled early release days into regular school days for every building in the district.

Now, school leaders are looking at ways to avoid this next year.

“We have requirements we have to meet by law for instructional time,” said Jason Enix, Superintendent of Huber Heights City Schools. “If we don’t build in enough of those instructional hours to allow for calamity days to take place, then we’re going to be scrambling over the same issue once again.”

The Board of Education is scheduled to continue discussions regarding adjustments to the next school year’s schedule at its meeting in March.

