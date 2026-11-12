Wind chill factor returns in full force

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Kim Reyes (L) and Gwen Reyes bundle up against the chilly air as they walk near the beach on November 11, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. A cool blast of air moved through the area in the morning with temperatures in the upper-40s all across South Florida, and with wind chill it was in the low- to mid-40s. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Windy, chilly start to the week in Jacksonville

DAYTON — Wind chill is the perceived drop in air temperature felt on the human skin due to the combination of cold air temperatures and blowing wind.

Your body naturally warms a thin layer of air immediately surrounding your skin.

When the wind blows, it sweeps away this protective layer of warmth.

The stronger the wind, the faster your body heat is carried away, making it feel much colder than the actual thermometer reading.

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With that explained, the wind chill or “feels like” temperature will be at its coldest thus far this season.

Saturday morning, temperatures are falling into the 20s.

It will be breezy out of the northwest allowing for wind chills to fall into the upper teens.

Future Feels Like Temperatures

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A few things to remember: don’t go outside for more than 20 minutes in these conditions without bundling up.

Cover all extremities with hats, scarves, and gloves.

Winter gear is needed.

Also, don’t forget to check your outdoor pipes.

Make sure they aren’t dripping and are covered for the season.

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