Wind gusts reported over 60 mph; How strong gusts are in your neighborhood?

Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (via Burst)

Wind damage from across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Strong wind gusts moved through the region on Sunday.

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Much of the area was under High Wind Warning for much of Sunday.

They are under a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wind gusts of almost 60 mph have already been reported across the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) released a public information statement on Sunday which broke down the highest wind gusts reported:

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

New Bremen: 48 mph

Minster: 47 mph

Auglaize County Neil Armstrong Museum: 47 mph

Wapakoneta: 42 mph

BUTLER COUNTY

West Chester: 44 mph

Buter County Regional Airport: 44 mph

Blue Bell: 41 mph

Middletown Hook Field: 41 mph

CLARK COUNTY:

Springfield-Beckley Airport: 49 mph

Enon: 45 mph

Springfield: 41 mph

CLINTON COUNTY:

Wilmington Air Park: 53 mph

DARKE COUNTY:

Versailles Darke County Apt: 52 mph

Union City: 41 mph

GREENE COUNTY:

Xenia Greene County Apt: 51 mph

Xenia: 48 mph

Wright-Patterson AFB: 48 mph

Spring Valley: 43 mph

MIAMI COUNTY:

Phoneton: 45 mph

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

Dayton International Airport: 61 mph

Dayton Wright Brothers Airport: 53 mph

Huber Heights: 43 mph

PREBLE COUNTY:

Eaton: 46 mph

SHELBY COUNTY:

Fort Loramie: 47 mph

WARREN COUNTY:

Warren County Airport: 51 mph

Lebanon: 47 mph

Springboro: 44 mph

Ridgeville: 41 mph

We will continue to follow this story.

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