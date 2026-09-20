Winning Powerball ticket sold at local store; Several winning tickets sold in Ohio

URBANA — Check your tickets! Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.
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Two people won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier in Saturday night’s drawing.
One person won $50,00 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.
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The winning numbers were 18, 30, 41, 45, 68, and the Powerball was 10. The PowerPlay multipler was 2.
One of the $100,000 winning tickets was sold at Trees Drive-Thru Beer and Wine in Urbana.
The other $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Meijer Gas in Reynoldsburg.
The location where the $50,000 ticket was sold has not been released.
No one won the $298 million jackpot.
The next drawing is Monday, Sept. 21, with an estimated $313 million jackpot.
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