Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ohio.

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One person won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play multiplier in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

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The winning numbers were 15, 40, 47, 53, 59, and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The winning ticket was sold out of Murray Old Time STR in Cincinnati.

No one won the $173 million jackpot.

The next drawing is on Monday, September 7, with an estimated jackpot of $190 million.

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