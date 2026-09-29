Winning Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Ohio

WELLSTON, Ohio — A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Ohio.

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One person in Ohio won $150,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play multiplier in Monday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42, 49, and the Powerball was 7. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

The winning ticket was sold at Kash Stop 13 in Wellston, Ohio.

No one won the $389 million jackpot.

The next drawing is on Sept. 30 with an estimated jackpot of $409 million.

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