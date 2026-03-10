Winning Rolling Cash 5 lottery ticket sold at local gas station

KETTERING — A winning lottery ticket was sold in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The ticket was sold at the Town and Country Shell gas station at 3960 Far Hills Avenue, according to an Ohio Lottery spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 4, 5, 15, 20, and 22.

The jackpot for this drawing was $184,000.

Rolling Cash 5 drawings happen daily. The jackpot is now set at $100,000.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group